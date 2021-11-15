Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.

.After receiving unfavorable reactions from sharing the photo of her natural hair, as some suggested that Cardi could only have achieved hair that healthy because she’s “mixed” and therefore “supposed to have long hair” Well, The half Trinidadian, half Dominican rapper went off on her haters in typical Cardi fashion.

Why every time I post my natural hair I hear “you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair”? That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better. I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair. and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.

She ended her post by inviting all to watch her ‘Hair Day’ hair cair recipe on Instagram. “Check out my pinned story “HAIR DAY” and I can’t wait to show ya more of my hair care routines.”

She also went to Twitter to show her hair journey from childhood, high school, and adulthood, with a collage of photos and videos assuring her fans that she takes her hair care serious.