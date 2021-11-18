Around the holidays, most artists are in the mood of giving and the week of Thanksgiving, Million Dollar Drive-By, a charity organization which is overseen by Hot 97’s Melissa Gabriel and Foreignside Foundation are partnering once again for another charity drive to give back to underprivileged kids who have incarcerated parents.

Several food sponsors have locked in to help give these kids a Thanksgiving dinner. Also, Daniel’s Leather will be donating 100 jackets to the kids. There will be an estimated 100-200 kids scheduled to attend the event, which is slated for Monday, November 22. Additionally, Fivio Foreign is confirmed to attend the event and spend time with the kids.

The charity that will be receiving the goods and bringing the kids out is Children of Promise.

