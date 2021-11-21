Fat Joe and Remy Ma are next up to host The Wendy Williams Show.

The rap duo announced that they have been tapped to temporarily host the show for two days during Thanksgiving week. The pair has planned to put their “own spin” on Wendy’s signature “hot topics” and other classic segments from the talk show.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma join a growing list of celebrities who’ve filled in for Williams, who’s currently away on medical leave. Talk show guru Sherry Shepard and Actor Michael Rapaport have been holding her down for the past few weeks.

Additionally, comedian and actor Bill Bellamy, Devyn Simone from MTV’s The Challenge: Aftermath, author Bevy Smith, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and comedian Michal Yo are set to fill in as guest host.

Williams is reportedly dealing with serious complications from Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. The talk show host remains “under medical supervision, and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show noted in a previous statement.

We hope a speedy recovery for Williams to be back in her treasured purple chair. The Terror Squad duo will guest host the daytime talk show on November 23th and 24th.

