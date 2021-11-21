Ye drops deluxe version of his 10th studio album, DONDA.

Sunday Night, Kanye released a deluxe edition to DONDA. The updated version of the album includes five additional tracks totaling 32 tracks at 2hr 11min.

Including releasing his André 3000 assisted “Life of the Party.” Initially the song was shared as a feature. It then became unreleased at the request of the “Sorry Miss Jackson” rapper after Ye’s decision to keep the album clean.

Now the explicit version of the song appears on the deluxe album alongside “Up From the Ashes” and “Never Abandon Your Family.”

In addition to the feature from Three Stacks, the latest version of DONDA also has Kid Cudi jumping on “Remote Control Pt. 2” and KayCyy on “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2.”

We all knew the possibility that the August released version of DONDA might not have necessarily been the final version. In 2016, West continued to remix and re-record production elements of his The Life of Pablo album for several weeks after it was posted on streaming services. According to reports the TLOP album changed over 136 times.

Other changes West has made since releasing DONDA in August, include legally changing his name to Ye, opening Donda Academy, a prep school in Southern California, with a heavy focus on basketball.

Amongst reports of divorcing his wife Kim Kardashian West, Ye still had time to attempt to make peace with Drake ending their nearly half-a-decade long feud.

Take a listen to the deluxe version of DONDA below.

