Find Out What Your Favorite Incarcerated Celebrity Ate for Thanksgiving

Just because your favorite stars are behind bars, doesn’t mean they are robbed of Thanksgiving dinner. TMZ provided updates to what R. Kelly, YNW Melly, Suge Knight, and YFN Lucci dined on from their cells.

R. Kelly is spending another Turkey Day in jail and was served Roast turkey or roast eggplant, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, biscuit and pie. Meanwhile, Lucci dined on Sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and dessert.

Suge Knight was offered Roast turkey, green salad with dressing, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dinner roll or biscuit and pumpkin pie. And YNW Melly had Turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, breadsticks and bread pudding.

Happy Thanksgiving to those gentlemen.