Khalid is set to return, announcing his new EP Scenic Drive. The release will drop on Dec. 3 on RCA Records.

For the new release, Khalid will be joined by Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox.

“I’m so grateful to have worked with so many amazing/talented artists on this project! Also, I’m so excited for everyone to hear this and live with it,” Khalid said of the new release.

“I’m always nervous to release new music but can honestly say this is a project I’ll hold close to my heart forever. I wanna thank everyone from the producers to the features for bringing this to life!”