Quavo is being sued for allegedly beating a limo driver in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, Quavo and his crew beat the limo driver because he forgot to pick up someone in their group. The driver states the assault occurred on July 3.

The driver states he was supposed to take the Migos and their guests from a club to the Virgin Hotel, but things took a turn when he forgot to pick up a passenger. The driver states in the argument he was told to “shut the f*** up” and had a bottle thrown at him.

Following the bottle, the driver stated he was punched and kicked, leaving him with multiple injuries. The driver stated staff at the hotel saw the assault but did not assist.

The driver is suing Quavo, Migos Touring, and the hotel.