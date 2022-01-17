[WATCH] Pastor Mike Todd Goes Viral After He Rubs Spit Into Brother’s Face During Sermon

[WATCH] Pastor Mike Todd Goes Viral After He Rubs Spit Into Brother’s Face During Sermon

Sunday service at one southern house of worship was full of spit. Oklahoma pastor Michael Todd, the pastor of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, is trending online after he rubbed spit into the face of his brother onstage during a sermon.

Speaking under the subject of “Receiving a vision from God might get nasty,” Todd spit in his hand twice before rubbing it on the face of his brother. In the video, members of his church are audibly heard gasping and disturbed as the event occurred.

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore,” Todd said before the moment. “What most people would do would [be to] turn away.”

Advertisement

Had never heard of “Pastor” Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days.



pic.twitter.com/tW8XjBK1KB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

The moment led to all types of disgust on social media.

I ain’t never seen all sides of Christian Twitter unified on an issue like this. Not Mike Todd being so unhinged it’s bringing unity to the body — Ajanaé Dawkins (@MoonsAtDusk) January 17, 2022

The rest of the message is lost because YOU SPIT ON SOMEONE.



How we suppose to just move on from here! #MikeTodd — Nicole Briana (@thenicolebriana) January 16, 2022

When the angels in heaven saw what Mike Todd did. pic.twitter.com/kjz72qF6l6 — J. (@J_Ceasar1997) January 17, 2022