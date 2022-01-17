Sunday service at one southern house of worship was full of spit. Oklahoma pastor Michael Todd, the pastor of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, is trending online after he rubbed spit into the face of his brother onstage during a sermon.
Speaking under the subject of “Receiving a vision from God might get nasty,” Todd spit in his hand twice before rubbing it on the face of his brother. In the video, members of his church are audibly heard gasping and disturbed as the event occurred.
“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore,” Todd said before the moment. “What most people would do would [be to] turn away.”
The moment led to all types of disgust on social media.