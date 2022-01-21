“Pushin’ P” had a good run of one week. Now companies are adopting the new phrase in order to “appeal” to a younger generation. Companies like IHop, who people wouldn’t think to have a strong social media presence, are using the phrase and getting a cosigns from Gunna himself. On Thursday, Nike attempted to join in on the fun and talk about how they are “Pushin’ P” in Beaverton.

“We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we’re pushin P all year,” the sneaker and apparel giant tweeted.

We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we're pushin 🅿️ all year. — Nike.com (@nikestore) January 20, 2022

The tweet caught the attention of Gunna who even responded to the tweet, teasing the idea of a Gunna and Nike collab.

“Nike X GUNNA is P” the Atlanta rapper tweeted.

Nike X GUNNA is 🅿️ https://t.co/xW0ILyY0w6 — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 20, 2022

The reaction was split to Nike’s tweet. Some people applauded the company for joining in on the “P” hype, and others took the opportunity to vent their frustrations with the company.

yall need to push up stock on all your shoes instead 😐 pic.twitter.com/7MKncgU0VB — Stino 💫 (@Stino773) January 20, 2022

Nike talmbout pushing 🅿️ they need to talk about bringing those 🅿️rices for af1s back to 90 — dyLAnkemp (@dondyl_) January 20, 2022

SNKRS is not 🅿️ either https://t.co/7o9rVFV6gU — dyLAnkemp (@dondyl_) January 20, 2022

Whether or not you think Nike is “Pushin P,” you can’t deny that the company has some SERIOUS areas for improvement.