E-40 Thinks Eminem is No Match for Busta Rhymes in a VERZUZ Battle

Fans and Hip-Hop are still looking for Busta Rhymes VERZUZ opponent. VERZUZ co-founder Swizz Beatz suggested Busta and Eminem as a match-up, hearing the possibility, E-40 says Eminem does not want that problem.

“Busta Rhymes would eat Eminem in a Verzuz battle. I really believe that,” E-40 said during a visit to Jalen & Jacoby. “Busta Rhymes goes crazy. Because, now, it’s turned into a performance type of situation. Busta Rhymes is animated. He got gas. He raps fast, all that. He do all that stuff that Eminem do. And Busta Rhymes got up-tempo slaps that get the party goin‘. Anytime you got up-tempo slaps, you’re gonna win.”

E-40 saluted Em’s character and made sure that it was no knock to his career but feels Busta Rhymes discography is underrated.

You can hear it all from E-40 below.