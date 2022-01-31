According to a New York Post report, a honors student from the Bronx who attended college in Tennessee has been arrested on 304 criminal charges, including criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon from two indictments.

Shakor “Sha” Rodriguez, 23, was arrested after being investigated in a year-long sting called “Operation Overnight Express”, where he was caught transporting guns from Tennessee and sold 73 of the guns to an undercover cop in New York. Rodriguez sold 59 of the 73 guns fully loaded between July 17, 2020 and Dec. 22, 2021 at $1,000 to $1,500 for each weapon.

The Austin Peay State University student maintained a 3.5 GPA and made the Dean’s list during the Fall 2020 semester.

Rodriguez is due back in court today(January 31).