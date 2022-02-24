Our obsession over Mugler has the Internet Ablaze Known for his theatrical designs and dressing some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment, French designer Thierry Mugler who died on January 23, 2022, at the age of 73, his name will continue as the culture continues to be influenced by his designs. We have all spied his iconic pant and legging designs on everyone from Ciara, to Remy Ma and just recently Savannah James put her foot on of all our necks as she pulled up on our timeline rocking these hot Jimmy Choo x Mugler Boots! As she attended the Jimmy Choo x Mugler footwear capsule star-studded launch party in Beverly Hills. With bold and sexy cutouts, silhouettes that accentuated the woman’s body, and dominatrix-inspired styles, Mugler has changed the leggings game redefining what leggings can look like on women, which is why we’re guessing our favorites choose to wear him for the hottest red carpet moments, and night out on the town. Keep scrolling to see this year’s most popular most beautiful and popular designs:

Ciara

Trina

Remy Ma

Joie Chavis

Savanna James