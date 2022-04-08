Hip-hop legend Method Man is back with a new collaborative track straight from The Meth Lab. The song, entitled “Live From The Meth Lab”, has a distinctive, 90s hip hop vibe and features longtime friends, frequent collaborators, and genre icons Redman and KRS-One and Wu Tang affiliated rapper JoJo Pelligrino.

The song is the third release off the upcoming ‘Meth Lab 3: The Rehab’ project, following “The Last 2 Minutes” featuring Iron Mic and “Butterfly Effect” featuring RJ Payne, which saw high praise from Complex, UPROXX, HipHopDX, Okayplayer, Hot New Hip-Hop, VIBE, Revolt and more.

The Meth Lab project is a platform curated with friend and collaborator Hanz On that draws upon the Staten Island hip-hop community to put on up-and-coming artists alongside some of Wu Tang’s finest and noteworthy affiliates. The album was recorded in Meth Lab Studios on Staten Island and will be released on May 6, 2022 via Hanz On Music Entertainment (H.O.M.E.) / ONErpm.

