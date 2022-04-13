The h.wood Group and REVOLVE Group, Inc., the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, have announced the much-anticipated annual REVOLVE Festival in La Quinta, CA on April 16 and 17, 2022.

The event, which is returning to the desert after a three-year absence, will feature significant surprise guest performances on both days, as well as performances from Jack Harlow, Latto, BIA, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. REVOLVE Festival will feature next-level entertainment, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle events, as well as spectacular guest appearances, as it usually does.

REVOLVE will continue to celebrate its synergy with music, fashion, and culture this year, partnering with The h.wood Group to bring together a powerful lineup of the world’s most influential artists and DJs across hip-hop, R&B, and pop genres, as well as the global hospitality group’s nightlife destination with a “Bootsy Bellows After Party” on Saturday night.

You can see the lineup below and learn more about REVOLVE here.