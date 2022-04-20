Doja Cat, an 11-time Grammy nominee, multi-platinum musician, and this year’s most nominated female artist, performed on the main stage at Coachella, one of the world’s most anticipated music and arts festivals, on Sunday night. One of the weekend’s final but not least acts elevated the desert atmosphere and Planet HER experience to new heights. Doja Cat debuted her new single “Vegas,” which included Rico Nasty and Tyga as surprise guests.


You can see a clip of the performance here and pictures from her set below.

159A7959

159A8008

159A8029

159A8168

159A8556

159A8475

159A8398

159A8379

159A8353

