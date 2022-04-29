Future Releases New album ‘I Never Liked You’ Feat. Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug & More

Future Releases New album ‘I Never Liked You’ Feat. Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug & More

The Best Rapper Alive is back! After a month of hype, Future has delivered his latest album, I Never Liked You.

Arriving with the new album is the official video for “Keep It Burnin,” which featured Kanye West.

I Never Liked You is the first album from Future since 2020’s High Off Life. The album enlists Drake, Tems, Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black and more for the release.

Advertisement

To that “Best Rapper Alive” claim boasted in Future’s latest cover story in GQ, Hip-Hop journalism legend Elliott Wilson penned, “His impact can’t be denied. Especially not after eight solo albums, 19 solo mixtapes, one collaborative album, four collaborative mixtapes, two EPs, and one soundtrack (for 2018’s Superfly).”

You can read the rest of the case for that title here and check out the new album below.