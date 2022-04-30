Dallas stars unite to takeover the dancefloor in new hit.

Consistenly viral new artist, Lil Eaarl makes his formal introduction with the help of the city’s hottest star, Tay Money, in the highly-anticipated visual for the booty-bouncing lead single “Bend It Ova 2.0” from his star-studded debut album.

In the ZStarrock and Half Pint Filmz-co-directed visual, Lil Eaarl, Tay Money and entourage hit the dancefloor and showcase some of the latest dance moves next to the curvaceous twerkulators. Eaarl and Tay’s grand standish bars are perfect fits for their styles and create a hit that will be talked about all summer long. The song and visual comes at perfect timing with Tay Money hitting the road on her first nationwide tour and Eaarl’s album drop.

Before linking up with Tay Money and her unstoppable wave, Lil Eaarl has been making waves in the Gen X and Tik Tok crowd with impressive back-to-back-to-back viral hits on the platform. He boasts over 300k followers on Tik Tok due to the popularity of his tracks “From The Back,” “Work Yo Legs,” and, of course, “Bend It Ova.”

“Bend It Ova took very little time to record once my producer pulled up the beat and it was a go, we made the song and the tik tok challenge the same night. Working with Tay is always a vibe she brings it every time we are in the studio we got tons of new unreleased music on the way.”

The latest Tay Money feature comes on the heels of the release of the artist’s new mixtape, Girls Gone Duh. Along with her viral hit “The Assignment” taking over social media in 2022 with support from everyone in pop culture from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama participating in the song’s viral challenge. A perfect pick for Lil Eaarl’s debut album.

All three singles appear on Lil Eaarl’s recently released debut album, Planet Eaarl. A revitalization of the classic Dallas boogie sound that made chart-topping history in the early 2000s, the 10-song album’s heavy bass-driven sound and rowdy party animal gimmick thrust the rising star into the Best New Artist of 2022 debate. And with the viral hits, the album features trendsetting acts Lil Ronny MothaF (“Throw Dat Ass In A Circle”), HunchoDaRockstar and, of course, Tay Money (“The Assignment”).

Tay Money appears on the new song and video via Rebel/Geffen Records. “Bend It Ova 2.0” is available everywhere via F.W.M.B.

Check out the new visual for “Bend It Ova” above and lil eaarl’s full debut below.