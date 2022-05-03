Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating an honor in Houston, Texas.

Yesterday was “Megan Thee Stallion Day” in Houston. The rap star received a key to the city from Mayor Sylvester Turner, who thanked her for her philanthropic efforts. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Says “Plan B” is Inspired by Past Turner conRelationships

Advertisement

Mayor Turner also praised the ‘Big Ole Freak” rapper for using her talents to help the community while living life on her own terms. “I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

Megan says the “Megan Thee Stallion Day” honor is awesome because May 2nd is the birthdays of her late mother and grandmother.

In February, Meg launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation in honor of her late parents on her birthday. For more info visit here.