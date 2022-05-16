Ne-Yo Delivers a Message to His Lover in New Single “Don’t Love Me”

NE-YO has a new track and music video out on Motown Records called “Don’t Love Me.”

Acoustic guitar weaves its way around a skittering throwback-style groove on the track. In the song, Ne-Yo delivers: “I’m only going to hurt you. You’ll be better for it girl. Find someone who deserves you.”

The accompanying video depicts the ups and downs of a couple while Ne-Yo narrates in the background with his vocals. It depicts the rawness of real-life interpersonal issues.

You can catch it all below.