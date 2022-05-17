SOURCE SPORTS: Chris Paul Says He Is Not Retiring After Phoenix Suns’ Season-Ending Loss

NBA star Chris Paul is shutting down retirement rumors after the Phoenix Suns’ blowout loss to the Mavericks.

Paul had ten points, four assists and a rebound in Sunday’s season ending game. While his age has been a topic of discussion amongst fans, the 37-year-old said he’ll be playing next year and is not retiring.

“You play long enough and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance,” Paul said after the Suns’ 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. “But I think for me, us, it’s we’ll be right back next year. I’ll tell you that much,” Paul told reporters. “I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy coming back.”

"We'll be right back next year … I'm not retiring tomorrow."



Chris Paul when asked if this was his best chance at winning a ring. pic.twitter.com/VEIQdhO3Hy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 16, 2022

That’s two seasons in a row he’s decided to keep playing the game following a disappointing season ending. Do you think it’s time for CP3 to retire? Share our comments on social media.