After losing her defamation case against the Kardashians, stripper turned reality star Blac Chyna is set to box it out against an IG model in a celebrity boxing bout.

It was announced weeks ago that Chyna would be fighting in a celeb match, but she didn’t have any competitors, but that didn’t last long. Instagram model and Air Force veteran Alysia Magen took up the challenge with a press conference featuring the two beautiful women, complete with an official push and shove to show the realness.

Megan and Chyna are set to fight each other on June 11.

