The long-awaited Reebok Answer IV “Tunnel” (GX6235, $150) will be available via Reebok and select stores on Friday, May 27.

Allen Iverson’s iconic Answer IV comes to life in honor of his infamous ‘tunnel walk’ tribute to Philadelphia during the 2001 playoffs. The shoe has a white tumbled leather and green pearlized leather upper, reflective elements, a limited-edition I3-branded durag lining, and a tattoo sock liner that reads “Only the Strong Survive.”



You can see the new sneaker below.