The Los Angeles Lakers have found their next head coach and LeBron James is excited. According to ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham has agreed to a four-year deal to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski notes Ham became the standout candidate in recent dates leading to the offer. The Lakers brass believes Ham’s stature and toughness, in addition to his championship experience as both a player and a coach, be a proper fit for the franchise. Ham also worked with the Lakers from 2011-2013.

Ham will now take on the task of coaching Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and James, the latter of who welcomed the coach on Twitter.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!” James tweeted online.

Ham won a championship as a player with the 2004 Detroit Pistons and as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks last year.