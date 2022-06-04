CyHi‘s long-awaited four-song EP, EGOT the EP, was released via his new label EGOT Records, distributed by EMPIRE. Guest appearances from Jacquees, Big Bank Black, and newcomer Baby Rose appear on the EP, featuring production from Edsclusive, Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, Tane Runo, and others. CyHi’s first official release in nearly five years is a four-song EP.

The EP follows the release of “Tears” feat. Jacquees, a single. On the track, Cyhi raps about the loss in numerous forms, including losing loved ones and the losses he’s experienced throughout his career. CyHi’s delivery stays true to his trademark slick lyrics and top-tier wit, while Jacquees’ croons over the hook give the song his unique flavor.

The Story Of EGOT, CyHi’s upcoming album, is a good portrayal of an EGOT Award, the pinnacle of honorable achievement in the entertainment industry. CyHi hopes to show off his creativity to the fullest with his sophomore album.

“I’m way more diverse than just a writer and rapper, Cyhi says while speaking on the new album. “I wanted to be able to fully spread my wings and showcase all my talents in one project. I believe this project is EGOT worthy. Its creativity, emotion and star-studded lineup is unmatched.”

Until the album is released, you can hear EGOT the EP below.