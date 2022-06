After performing what Chance the Rapper called “one of the greatest performances of my lifetime,” Anita Baker thanked the Chicago artists for helping her regain her master recordings.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker before announcing Chance the Rapper.

Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER introduced @chancetherapper and acknowledged his helping her regain control of her master recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq — Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Baker revealed in September she received her Masters, tweeting “All My Children Are Coming Home.”

