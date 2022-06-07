The Martin cast will reunite for one special 30-year anniversary episode, airing on June 16th, exclusively on BET+. The cast begins the trailer dedicating the reunion episode their fallen friend and castmate, Thomas Ford. Ford passed away in 2016.

Hosted by comedian, Affion Crockett, the Martin Reunion is set to include interviews with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Payne II. The special will showcase musical guest performances, behind-the-scenes commentary and surprise guest appearances.

The trailer gives a glimpse of special guests including Snoop Dogg and Brian Mcknight, who both appeared on an episode during the sitcom’s 5 seasons. Mcknight sung “Never Felt This Way” during Martin’s (Martin Lawrence) heartfelt proposal on Gina, (Tisha Campbell).

The trailer ends with a question that fans of the show have asked for the last 25 years: “Can there be a Martin reboot?”

Get ready to hit the couch for a reunion like no other on June 16th, exclusively on BET+. Check out Martin: The Reunion trailer below.