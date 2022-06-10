Summer Jam HTX has just been announced. The day-long music festival will take place Saturday (June 11) in Houston. Moneybagg Yo and Latto are set to headline Summer Jam HTX, but Bun B, Tay Money, Beat King, Tink, Saucy Santana and OG Bobby Billions will also take the stage.

Summer Jam HTX will include two stages and more than 25 performances. Among the names is a ton of H-Town talents such as Lil’ Flip, Lil Jairmy, OMB Blood Bath Doeman, Lebra Jolie and OTB Fastlane, Johnny Cocoa, Dice Soho, and more. The Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market will also be onsite, along with local chefs.

Last year’s inaugural Jam featured Big Freedia, KenTheMan, and Monaleo. Tickets are $85-$550 and are on sale now. Attendees must be at least 16 years old.

