Key Glock delivers his video for “No Choice,” the latest song to receive video treatment from his recent project, Yellow Tape 2. In May, he wrapped up his solo countrywide tour featuring double-digit sold-out dates (Deluxe).

In the music video for “No Choice,” Glock is the only person in a snowy Aspen home as he reflects on his upbringing and the difficult background that drives his hard work. The visual is mixed with photos from “The Yellow Tape Tour,” which demonstrates that although the paper chase frequently seems glamorous, it comes with a toll of its own.

You can see the full video below.

