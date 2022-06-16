Co-founder and Chairman/CEO Kevin Liles announced today that Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab have been promoted to Co-Presidents of 300 Entertainment. Bass and Bouab, who both joined 300 in 2014, were previously Senior Vice President of Marketing and Senior Vice President/Head of A&R at the firm, respectively. This is the company’s first major leadership move since Warner Music Group bought it at the end of last year.

“My philosophy is to always surround myself with amazing, dedicated, passionate people, and I’ve been truly blessed to have Rayna and Selim at my side for the past eight years,” said Liles. “This dream team has been dominating the hip hop space for a decade with an artist-first, independent mindset. From turning once-in-a-generation talents like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, and the legendary Mary J. Blige into global superstars, to turning musical moments into cultural movements like Pushin P, Trap Queen, Bad and Boujee, and Hot Girl Summer, they make an unstoppable leadership duo. With deep experience across all lines of our business, Rayna and Selim have been essential players in building our company from the ground up, and I know they are destined for great things as we begin a new chapter in the ever-evolving book of 300.”

“We’ve both had the fantastic experience of being part of the evolution of 300,” said Bouab. “Under Kevin’s brilliant guidance, we’ve signed and developed artists who’ve topped the charts, moved culture, and made a difference in the world.”

“It’s always been our mission to serve artists at the highest level and to remain culturally driven. This has been the north star in our development as executives and leaders,” said Bass. “We have a team of innovative and passionate individuals and I’m incredibly excited for the future.”

Bass has worked on campaigns for 300 artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, Fetty Wap, Migos, Tee Grizzley, and others, and has helped bring some of the industry’s most significant marketing tactics to life. She has been named to Billboard’s Women in Music, Hip Hop Power Players, 40 Under 40, and Indie Power Players lists, as well as Variety Magazine’s Hitmakers and Women’s Impact Lists, and has received Libera, Webby, Clio Music, Shorty, and Telly marketing honors. Bass began her career at Island Def Jam as an intern before becoming a full-time Marketing Assistant. She joined 300 as the company’s first marketing recruit in January 2014, and due to her stellar track record, she was promoted to SVP of Marketing in 2019.

Bouab has been instrumental in signing and developing the label’s best performers, from Megan Thee Stallion through Fetty Wap and Tee Grizzley, as the head of 300’s A&R department. Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, $NOT, Phony Ppl, and Shy Glizzy, with whom he founded Glizzy Gang, as well as Atlanta breakout singer Hunxho, have all released music under Bouab. Bouab has previously worked with Def Jam, Asylum, and Sony Music Entertainment, as well as launching his own label, Unauthorized Entertainment.