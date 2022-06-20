In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.

The “Power & Music” Awards honorees who continue to inspire have reached great heights in their careers and were recognized for their contributions to music and the culture. The Awards, founded in 2018, the annual Power & Music Awards is a yearly event that takes place during African American Music month to honor those who have influenced the music culture. Past recipients include Big Daddy Kane and Lil Kim.