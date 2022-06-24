Hip-Hop legends J.J. Fad receive street name honor in their hometown of Rialto, California on Saturday (June 11). NWA’s DJ Yella and World Class Wreckin’ Crew attend the legend’s ceremony.

Awarded the prestigious honor at the San Bernardino County Government Center. Group members Juana “MC JB” Burns, Dania “Baby D” Birks, and Michelle “Sassy C” Franklin were on hand to receive the honor bestowed by San Bernardino Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. KOLA-FM personality Jesse Duran hosted the event.

J.J. Fad signed to Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records and scored the 1988 hit “Supersonic” which reached No. 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned them a nomination for the first-ever Best Rap Performance GRAMMY award in 1989. Burns, Birks, and Franklin were humbled by the recognition.

“Rialto raised us in the most amazing way,” they said. “We attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Rialto, and this is where the group was formed. If it weren’t for the positive influences in our lives from teachers to family to coaches, etc., this would not have been possible. We are proud to hail from Rialto and are so thankful for this honor. J.J. Fad Way will be standing long after we are gone, and that’s a legacy that our children and their children can all be proud of.”

Supervisor Baca said he was honored to get a street named after the trio.

“The street is called J.J. Fad Way and is named after the group who always supported their city no matter how famous and busy they got,” he said in a statement. “I would like to thank all who came out. I would like to thank Jesse Duran for emceeing the event, and I would also like to thank the members of World Class Wreckin’ Crew and Arabian Prince for coming out and showing support to our girls and our city.”

“Supersonic” celebrated its 34th anniversary on June 15. J.J. Fad has kept busy over the years, regularly performing concert dates across the nation. They will join Cee Lo Green, Treach of Naughty By Nature, Kid ‘N Play and others on the upcoming Boombox! A Vegas Residency on Shuffle concert dates at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas. An interpolation of “Supersonic” “Super Bonnet” appears in the Disney Junior television series “Rise Up, Sing Out.”

In April, they performed “Supersonic” at the opening of the CinemaCon Convention as a tribute to Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” film.