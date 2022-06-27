Chris Brown’s Breezy Album has received positive reviews across social media. HitsDailyDouble has released a projection for the album’s first week, citing the number will land between the 60,000 and 70,000 range.

Chris Brown will have stiff competition for the No. 1 album as Lil Durk’s deluxe edition of 7200 is set to move between 65,000 and 75,000 units, while Luke Combs Growin’ Up is set for 65,000 and 75,000 as well. There is also the threat of Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, coming off a strong 200K unit first week.

Chris Brown’s Breezy features H.E.R., Wizkid, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, and more.

Chris Brown 'Breezy' on pace to sell 70K first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 26, 2022

Before the album was released, the superstar released the video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” featuring Normani.

The new video opens with another single from Breezy as Chris free falls toward the earth. He then wakes up from the dream to Normani pulled up outside his home in a vintage Benz. The two then connect for an intense and steamy dance sequence that does not disappoint.