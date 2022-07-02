On July 3, Wyclef Jean, Amazon Music, and Sony Music Entertainment will host a live-streamed event from New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough solo album Wyclef Jean Presents The Carnival featuring Refugee Allstars, popularly known as The Carnival.

“When I created The Carnival album my idea was to show, through my music, a world without borders,” said Wyclef. “25 years later, please join me and let’s celebrate the culture!”

The Carnival by Wyclef, which was released on June 24, 1997, received rave reviews and was nominated for three Grammy Awards in the next two years: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (“Guantanamera”), and Best Rap Solo Performance (“Gone Till November”) “Gone Till November,” a US Top 10 hit, has received RIAA Platinum certification, while The Carnival has received RIAA 2x Platinum certification.

Advertisement

The live stream will be available on July 3 here.