Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” Becomes Her First Solo Top 10 Hit Since 2016

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” has officially entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is now the first solo top 10 single for Queen Bey in 6 years.

“Break My Soul” made the achievement in its first week of tracking, jumping from No. 15 to No. 7.

.@Beyonce's "Break My Soul" rises 15-7 on this week's #Hot100 chart after its first full week of tracking.



It earns Beyonce her 20th career solo top 10 hit, and first in a lead role since "Formation" in 2016. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 5, 2022

Billboard Hot 100: #7(+8) BREAK MY SOUL, @Beyonce [2 weeks]. *new peak* — chart data (@chartdata) July 5, 2022

"BREAK MY SOUL" becomes @Beyonce’s milestone 20th top 10 hit on the Hot 100 as a soloist. — chart data (@chartdata) July 5, 2022

Last week, Beyoncé shared the cover for the Renaissance album and delivered the following message to her fans:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Bey said. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.” – Beyoncé

