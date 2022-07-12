The Kanye and Nicki Minaj beef might be one of the weirdest beefs this year, as nobody really knows why it started or where it started from.

During her Essence Festival performance last week, Minaj started rapping her verse on Ye’s song “Monster,” but cut the song short and called Ye a clown. “I’m ‘Monster’-ed out, and we don’t f*ck with clowns,” Minaj said to the crowd.

Nicki Minaj cut Kanye West out of Monster and called him a clown😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/FyYCGmW8oo — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) July 6, 2022

Her remarks came the same day Cardi B announced her new single “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye. This left fans speculating that there is still beef between Minaj and Cardi, and now Ye and Minaj because of his decision to work with the Invasion of Privacy artist.

Yesterday, however, it was reported that Kanye unfollowed Minaj on Instagram, in an apparent response to her calling him a “clown” on stage.

Kanye West has unfollowed Nicki Minaj on Instagram days after she seemingly referred to him as a "clown" and skipped "Monster" from her Essence Festival set list. pic.twitter.com/eR9nYavPb6 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 11, 2022

It was speculated that there was tension a couple of years ago after Kanye took Nicki’s verse off of an unreleased song “New Body” off of his album Yandhi that was never released as well and replaced with Jesus Is King.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Minaj spoke on the collab, saying that the two werent “seeing eye to eye on it,” and that Kanye wanted her to change her verse “four times over in order to fit into where [Kanye West] was creatively and spiritually, only to then go on the internet a few months later to see [West] on Drink Champs.”