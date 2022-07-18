Even through the extreme heat, Red Bull Batalla, the world’s largest Spanish speaking rap battle, took Texas by storm this past weekend. With over 1,100 loyal fans RSVPing for the event’s first-ever freestyle rap battle in the Lone Star State. the main floor of Club Vivo in Downtown Dallas was packed with a capacity crowd of 400 plus by the time Omar Cadena aka Fluffy and DJ Lobo (of the Urban Rapstars crew) kicked off the festivities. A nervous energy filled the room as people from across the region anxiously awaited in anticipation for the qualifying battles.

After an evening full of high intensity and enthusiasm, the big winner of the night was Red Bull Batalla veteran El Poeta, who was also a finalist in the 2021 National Final. “I feel extremely happy and fortunate that I was able to transcend some of my own expectations on the big stage,” said El Poeta. “For over a decade, I’ve chased the sensation of victory and validation that I’m currently feeling, and honestly, I hope everyone who competed eventually gets to experience this as well.”

The talented final four heading to this year’s National Final are El Poeta, Pailot, Adonys, and Link One.

Batalla, sponsored by energy drink giant Red Bull, is by far the most competitive Spanish rap battle in the world, described by competitors as the “NBA” of Spanish battle rap.The City of Angels is the next stop for qualifiers before the world finals!