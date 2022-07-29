Renaissance, the first solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, is officially available. The new release comes a month after introducing the Renaissance-era with the “Break My Soul” single. Renaissance is the first of a three-act project, delivering 16 singles to her fans.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” has officially entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is now the first solo top 10 single for Queen Bey in 6 years.

Ahead of the release of the album, Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release.

Advertisement

“I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Bey said online. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Through released credits, collaborators or composers include JAY-Z, Drake, Lucky Daye, Syd, No I.D., Tems, Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, The Neptunes, Sabrina Claudio, The-Dream, and more.

You can stream the new album below.

TikTok users may now create anything they want using Beyoncé’s complete discography as inspiration. Beyoncé’s body of work and the new era will be celebrated by the TikTok community worldwide with the new song “Break My Soul” and additional songs from the album becoming available on the platform.

The legend recently shared her first TikTok, a collection of imaginative user-generated videos that was inspired by her music and persona. In it, she thanked all of the platform’s users for their support and made great promises for the future.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” says Beyoncé in the caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”