Gucci Mane wants rappers to wrap up dissing the dead in their music. In a new song called “Dissin The Dead,” Big Guwop took responsibility for the trend and is hoping for the practice to stop.

“I know I should be more careful with the shit I said

I feel like I started a trend, they never gon’ stop

They gon’ keep dissin’ the dead”

The entire single calls for rappers to lay off, dropping the names of passed people. “I’m the one put your boy name on a stone/I dissed the dead and I knew it was wrong,” Gucci wraps in the song that you can hear below.