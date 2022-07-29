Delivering the kind of Atlanta anthem that moves the whole culture, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff unleash a blockbuster new single and music video entitled “Us Vs Them” featuring Gucci Mane—available today via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The track pairs a skittering trap bounce with unforgettable sirens. It sets the stage for Quavo and Takeoff to lock into an unbreakable and unbeatable lyrical volley highlighted by hilarious observations such as “Came from nothing, now my Lambo look like dolphin fins.” It all builds towards the victorious chant, “Fuck that other shit, I’m going for the win.” Meanwhile, Atlanta hip-hop legend Gucci Mane pulls up with a powerhouse verse of his own. The accompanying visual alternates between scenes in a parking garage and on a basketball court as fireworks rain from the ceiling, popping off with uncontainable energy.

It arrives on the heels of “Hotel Lobby.” The latter has already generated 22.8 million YouTube views on the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-inspired music video and 39.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim right out of the gate, Billboard proclaimed, “‘Hotel Lobby’ impresses with a natural camaraderie that the members demonstrated on their early mixtapes, as Takeoff handles the denser flow and Quavo gleefully punctuating every fifth word with another ad-lib.” Not to mention, the duo performed it as part of A COLORS SHOW, posting up 1.3 million Spotify streams and 3.3 million YouTube views on the video as the first in a series celebrating Black Music Month created in collaboration with Motown Records.

Advertisement

However, this is just the beginning for Quavo and Takeoff…