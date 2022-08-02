Kash Doll has signed a new deal with MNRK Music Group, arranged by TITLE 9 Inc. As part of this new international agreement, Kash Doll will release a full-length project scheduled for release in early 2023 and join MNRK’s fold with an as-yet-untitled imprint, where she will introduce fresh talent to the label.

Alan Grunblatt, MNRK’s President of Urban Music, says, “We are thrilled to be in business with Kash Doll. To quote our friend Royce 5’9″, in his song ‘Overcomer’ – ‘The best rapper between Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion is Kash Doll.'”

Kash Doll added, “I’m thrilled to join the MNRK family. The team shares my vision for my artistry and supports my goal of finding new, incredible talent!”

The breakthrough single “Ice Me Out” from Kash Doll’s 2019 debut album Stacked cracked the Top 15 on Billboard’s Rap Album Sales Charts and amassed over 122 million views on Spotify alone, helping the song become RIAA Certified Gold.