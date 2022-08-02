Mase heard Fivio Foreign state he received a $5,000 advance from signing to him and offered clarity to the situation in a conversation with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Speaking with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, Mase gave an update on what exactly Fivio received, a second payout of $750,000.

“At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000,” Mase said. “Because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”

He added, “Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000. The reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.”

Mase stated the $50K was an investment into Fivio career before taking him to the record label. Fivio’s deal is with Mase’s RichFish and Columbia Records.

In a previous episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Fivio Foreign stated a friend introduced him to Ma$e and he signed a deal without a lawyer present. The deal was only giving Fivio an advance of $5,000.

“The n*gga that brought me to him was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that shit You buggin’,” Fivio revealed. “So I just signed it. Advance was $5,000.”

Fivio would reveal at the moment, he was in need of the money. “That shit ain’t last two weeks.”

Fivio is still in the deal with Ma$e but revealed that the former Bad Boy rapper “know the business. He really know the business a lot.” He would go on to add he is in a better situation, and while Ma$e gets a cut, Fivio insists he has control of his money. You can hear it all below.