Barring an appeal by the NFL or the NFL Players Association, Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

According to ESPN, Watson was suspended for six games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down the punishment on Monday.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision also says Deshaun Watson must get all his massage therapy from club therapists, per source. https://t.co/jBktmH3LoS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

In a 16-page report, Watson noted the NFL recommended Watson to be suspended for the entirety of the forthcoming season. Now, the league and the Players Association are on the clock, having until this Thursday at 9 a.m. ET to appeal the ruling. The union has already expressed to stand next to Robinson’s decision.

In documents, Robinson stated Watson did “not fall into the category of violent conduct that would require the minimum 6-game suspension,” which signals “by far the most commonly-imposed discipline for domestic or gendered violence and sexual acts.”

Watson was at practice Monday after the decision was made and received cheers from fans viewing training camp. Brown’s ownership would release a statement.

“We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement Monday. “We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits. 20 of the 24 civil actions against him were settled. According to a statement from Southeast Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, Watson settled all but four of the sexual misconduct lawsuits. Lawsuit No. 24 featured graphic details.

According to ESPN, the plaintiff stated she massaged Watson twice. The first session was cut short due to a phone call, but during the second one, Watson exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. Afterward, Watson did not apologize or explain. Instead, he got up and left. After the event, the plaintiff quit massage therapy.

24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. pic.twitter.com/LP6vacph7J — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) June 6, 2022

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” the attorney for all 24 plaintiffs, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right.”

In response, Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, stated that “happy endings” are common in massage sessions and are not illegal. He also said Watson engaged in three consensual sex events.

In March 2021, Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB, and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 20, 2022

Six of Watson’s $57,500 game checks in 2022 are expected to be missed, costing him $345,000 off his $1.035 million base pay. In addition to a basic salary that will increase to $46 million in 2023 and a $44.965 million signing bonus, Watson’s contract with the Browns includes a league-high $230 million guarantee for him.

Reactions from the Watson decision are below.

If you have to put in the ruling that Deshaun Watson is only allowed to utilize the Browns’ massage therapists, then maybe he should be getting suspended more than 6 games. pic.twitter.com/RsA6kDqRpM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 1, 2022

NFL suspensions:

Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse



DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022

For a while now I've wondered if, as the number of allegations against Watson rose, ppl would become inured to the individual stories of sexual intimidation. Instead of regarding them as separate allegations, they became 20…22…24…



Today's decision reinforces that belief. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFL



He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more.



He also lost $11.1 million in salary.



Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. https://t.co/hAt2Ft6TmJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson returning to the NFL after his six game suspension : pic.twitter.com/G1EHZ3ylw8 — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 1, 2022