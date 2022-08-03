After releasing his highly acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy has announced his North American tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on October 2 in Denver, Colorado, travel through the United States and Canada, and conclude with a special homecoming performance at The Greek in Los Angeles, California, on November 11.

The legendary producer/singer just achieved his biggest debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with Gemini Rights, which was published on RCA Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums chart, No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. The album is written, produced, and played by Steve Lacy.



The show will touch Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Las Vegas and more. You can see the full run of shows below.