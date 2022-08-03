On a recent episode of Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game, former Bad Boy artist delved into how buying his first iced-out Rolex is when his relationships began to turn sour.

“When I got the money it just changed everything, but at first my problem with I think Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have,” Ma$e said. “Like I just told you I was flexing crazy, so n-ggas was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back you can see he never got that bag, and then by the time I got the bag we was enemies already. So I didn’t get to break ’em off.”

He added, “That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n-gga, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”

Ma$e and Cam’s issues began in 1999 when the former Children of the Corn member left Harlem and went to Atlanta to become a pastor after a street beef with the late Baby Maine.

Ma$e returned to the rap game five years later with a new album called Welcome Back, which he promoted on Flunk Flex’s Hot 97 radio program. During the show, Cam and Jim Jones called in to interrogate Ma$e over his abrupt departure from Harlem. The trio argued live on Hot 97, with Cam calling him a “fraud.”