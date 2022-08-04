The newest gameplay improvements for NBA 2K23 were unveiled by 2K today, focusing on new skill moves, animations, and player builds that offer a more genuine and hyper-real experience.

“We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year’s gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “From focusing on how players can attack the basket, to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we’ve brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone.”

The new gameplay innovations include raising the competitive intensity in shooting, pro stick enhancements, skill moves & adrenaline boosts, defense, badges, takeovers, AI gameplay, and more.

Check out the most recent Courtside Report for complete information on the most recent gameplay improvements coming to NBA 2K23. Keep an eye out for more in-depth analyses of the new features in the upcoming updates of the most popular NBA basketball simulation video game.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms will all receive NBA 2K23 on September 9. Visit the NBA 2K23 official website for more details.