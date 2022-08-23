Chris Brown Says No Award Shows Will Book Him: ‘Let Me Be Great’

Chris Brown has had a stellar year surrounding his most recent album Breezy. With sold-out shows and fan meet-and-greet pictures dominating timelines, Breezy wants fans to know he is still banned from performing at awards shows.

After a performance in New Mexico, Breezy hit Instagram and let off a statement:

“YOU SEE THE PEOPLE??? EVERY SHOW IS PACKED LIKE THIS… IF IT WASNT FOR MY INCREDIBLE FANS I WOULD’VE BEEN QUIT… I don’t like the fake celebrity SHIT… AWARD SHOWs HAVENT let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL OUT. LET ME BE GREAT…”

A fan hopped into Chris Brown’s comments to ask if the BET Awards are part of the shows that do not let him perform. Breezy replied, “nope” as in he doesn’t get those invites either. You can see his statement here.

If you haven’t caught on yet, Chris Brown’s meet-and-greet images are must-see. In each city, Breezy links up with his VIP fans for, what appears to be, a pose of their choosing. The images with women often come off like couples photos.

Fans have enjoyed, joked, and even scrutinized some of the images as they hit online, and Breezy is holding down his fans in an online statement.

“PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the fuck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame ass artists that wont even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

You can see some of the images and Chris Brown’s statement below.

