Lil Wayne isn’t here for anything being thrown at him while on stage. Over the weekend, Weezy F. Baby was on stage when someone thought it was a good idea to toss a bandana his way. Wayne would immediately tell the fan and any other one who had the idea to throw something about themselves.

“This my first song. If a nigga gonna be throwing the shit at me, I ain’t gonna do another song and I’ll get my ass right up out this motherfucker,” Wayne said. “It’s called respect. So, like I said, if a nigga gonna be throwing shit at me, I will respect that person and get the fuck.”

A couple of weeks back, Wayne addressed the crowd at OVO Fest. However, it was for a better reason. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” Wayne said to the crowd.

Lil Wayne has announced “Tha Carter 6” album is coming soon tonight at the Young Money Reunion show pic.twitter.com/sd5iMbmXWm — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 7, 2022

