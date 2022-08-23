Lil Wayne isn’t here for anything being thrown at him while on stage. Over the weekend, Weezy F. Baby was on stage when someone thought it was a good idea to toss a bandana his way. Wayne would immediately tell the fan and any other one who had the idea to throw something about themselves.
“This my first song. If a nigga gonna be throwing the shit at me, I ain’t gonna do another song and I’ll get my ass right up out this motherfucker,” Wayne said. “It’s called respect. So, like I said, if a nigga gonna be throwing shit at me, I will respect that person and get the fuck.”
A couple of weeks back, Wayne addressed the crowd at OVO Fest. However, it was for a better reason. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” Wayne said to the crowd.
