DJ Khaled is on a roll. After unleashing his new GOD DID album, the We The Best leader has returned with five new videos.

Of the new releases is “Big Time,” featuring Future and Lil Baby. Quavo and Takeoff join DJ Khaled in the “Party All the Time” video, and another pair of rap elite in Nardo Wick and Kodak Black are in the “It’ Ain’t Safe” video.

The trio of Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch rejoin for “Keep Going.” The fifth video is “These Streets Know My Name,” featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla.

You can see all five of the new videos below.