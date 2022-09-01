Chris Rock revealed that he turned down the 2023 Oscars hosting gig. In doing so, he cracked a joke about the job in comparison to the late Nicole Brown Simpson being asked: “to go back to the restaurant.” The joke leans on to the restaurant, where she left a pair of eyeglasses before she was killed.
Hearing the joke, Simpson’s sister, Tayna Brown, called the joke illogical and just flat out not funny.
Tanya told TMZ that she thought the joke was distasteful and offensive to her extended family. She also points out that the family is still working through her death today, and the joke hurts people.
Chris Rock’s joke didn’t land particularly well online either, you can see some reactions below.