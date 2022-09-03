SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Delivers Speech After US Open Run Comes to a Close in Round 3

Serena Williams’ US Open Run has come to a close. Friday night, Williams dropped her third-round match to Ajla Tomlajanovic in a three-hour 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 match.

After 27 years, Serena's career comes to a close 🙏



🐐 4x Olympic gold 🥇

🐐 23 Grand Slam singles titles

🐐 14 Grand Slam doubles titles

🐐 Only tennis player to achieve the career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles

🐐 Joint longest run as the No. 1-ranked female player pic.twitter.com/7eTARuiP05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

Following the match conclusion, Williams delivered a tearful statement on the court.

“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom,” Williams said. “Everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side, for so many years, decades…These are happy tears, I guess. I don’t know. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed … It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on.”

You can see all the moments below.