Serena Williams’ US Open Run has come to a close. Friday night, Williams dropped her third-round match to Ajla Tomlajanovic in a three-hour 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 match.
Following the match conclusion, Williams delivered a tearful statement on the court.
“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom,” Williams said. “Everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side, for so many years, decades…These are happy tears, I guess. I don’t know. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed … It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on.”
You can see all the moments below.